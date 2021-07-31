Farmers seek permanent DPCs in Theni district

Good rainfall had helped in enhancing area under cultivation: Collector

The district administration should establish permanent direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Theni, said the farmers at the monthly grievance redressal meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, District Collector K. V. Muralidharan said on Saturday that steps would be taken in this direction in a phased manner. However, he assured that the farmers' suggestions in this regard would be certainly looked into. The objective of avoiding middlemen would be accorded priority, he added.

Though 829.80 mm is the normal average annual rainfall for Theni district, in 2020, the district experienced 1078.36 mm rainfall, which was 248.56 mm higher than the normal average. Till July, the Collector said that 632.75 mm rain was recorded against the normal average of 341 mm, which was 291.75 mm higher.

Explaining that the rainfall had helped farmers enhance the cultivable area, Mr. Muralidharan said that paddy, sugarcane, cotton, among other crops were being raised on 10,700 hectares this season. He hoped the yield would also be higher as the government had released water from Mullaiperiyar reservoir on June 1.

Moreover, officials from the Agriculture Department said that 2,200 ha had been covered under drip irrigation at a cost of ₹9.68 crore. This, they said, would help in judicious use of the water. Small and marginal farmers can enjoy a fat subsidy from the governments for setting up the infrastructural facilities.

Farmers from Chinnamanur sought the setting up of a warehouse facility wherein they could store banana. They also pointed out that an electric pole near the PTR Canal should be removed as it posed danger for the residents there. To this the Collector asked the Tangedco engineers to attend to it.

When many farmers pointed out the encroachment, especially those behind the Paramasivan Temple, Mr. Muralidharan said that they would set up a panel comprising PWD officials. “Soon, we will have a mega drive in this regard,” he assured.

District Revenue Officer K. Ramesh, Joint Director (Agriculture) T Alagunagendran, PA to Collector (Agriculture) R. Vishnuram Methi and among others participated.