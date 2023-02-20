Farmers seek early disbursal of insurance benefits for crop loss

February 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of farmers from Vilaathikulam, Kayathar and Ettaiyapuram taluks submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking his intervention to ensure early disbursal of insurance benefits to the agriculturists who had suffered crop loss for two years since 2020.

Led by State president of Tamil Vivasaayigal Sangam O.A. Narayanasamy, the farmers submitted the petition to the Collector.

The petitioner farmers said over 10,000 farmers from Kulaththur, Padarnthapuli, Kamanaickenpatti, Kadambur, Kazhugumalai and Kurumalai, who had insured their crops in 2020 – 2021 and 2021 – 2022 by paying the insurance premium before the deadline, were yet to get the insurance benefits for the crop loss.

“Due to the goof-up by the Department of Agriculture, Department of Statistics and the private insurance firm, the farmers are yet to get insurance benefits to the tune of ₹ 100 crore. The insurance company officials, with the help of the government officials, are trying to swindle this amount. Hence, the Collector should conduct a thorough inquiry into this scam and ensure the early disbursal of insurance benefits to the affected agriculturists,” appealed Mr. Narayanasamy.

Operate buses

A group of Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath functionaries submitted petition seeking proper operation of two Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses from Srivaikundam to Tirunelveli via Kongarayakurichi. They said the bus services (16 B and 16 E) were being often stopped without any prior notice to leave the public, mostly students, travelling in this route to reach their destinations in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

“While the students cannot reach their educational institutions on time due to this erratic operation of buses, the patients going for treatment in the private hospitals and the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, are badly hit. Hence, the Collector should instruct the TNSTC officials to properly operate these buses every day,” the petitioners said.

Census of birds

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking proper census of the migrant labourers working in the district by the revenue and police departments so that the workers from North India could easily be traced in case of their involvement in any criminal activity.

A group of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre submitted a petition seeking due action against the private wind power generating firms which had erected transmission cables allegedly in an “unsafe manner” near the power cables of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.