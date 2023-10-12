HamberMenu
Farmers seek detention of panchayat secretary under Goondas Act

October 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Thursday staged a demonstration seeking action against Pillayarkulam panchayat secretary J. Thangapandian for having kicked farmer Ammaiyappan at the gram sabha meeting held on October 2.

The protest was led by the association’s district president, N.A. Ramachanda Raja. Its founder O. Narayanasamy, addressed the protesters. Mr. Raja said that initially the police had booked the accused only for assault. This helped the accused to get bail from the High Court.

“After we represented the case before the Collector, the police have altered the charges to attempt to murder. But, after that no action has been taken against the accused,” he added.

The protesters sought his detention under Goondas Act for attempting to murder a person who had only raised some issues at the meeting.

All the officials, including the Block Development Officer, who were present at the meeting had remained spectators, he charged. The officials should initiate departmental action against Thangapandian.

Stating that he had been accused of several irregularities in the past, the farmers wanted vigilance and anti-corruption wing to initiate action against him.

