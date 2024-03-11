Farmers seek crop loss compensation without ceiling on area of cultivation

March 11, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Farmers from northern part of Thoothukudi district submitted petitions to Collector G. Lakshmipathy, seeking compensation for crop loss without any ceiling on area of cultivation.

Led by president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam A. Vardharajan, the farmers said compensation was being given through the Department of Disaster Management for the crop loss they had suffered in the mid-December downpour. However, the Tamil Nadu Government had announced that compensation for a maximum of five acres alone would be given per farmer in each revenue village. Since the farmers had lands in more than one revenue village and had cultivated crops on more than five acres in these villages, the government should give compensation for the entire loss.

A group of villagers from Vaathalakkarai and Idaichiyoorani in Vilaathikulam taluk submitted a petition seeking relaying of the badly damaged road between Karisalkulam and Vaathalakkarai hamlets. They said the road, which remained seriously damaged for the past eight years, was causing accidents involving bikes everyday. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials* to relay the road immediately.

Residents from a few villages under Poosanoor village panchayat in Vilaathikulam taluk submitted a complaint against private windmill firms indiscriminately installing electric poles inside wild streams, bullock cart roads, graveyards, village naththam areas etc. without obtaining any permission from the local body or the revenue department. Since the illegally installed electric poles were obstructing the movement of bullock carts taking agro inputs and the harvested farm produce, the district administration should order the windmill firms to remove these electric poles, they said.

Muthuraman from Keezha Kallaampaarai under Eral taluk submitted a petition against the drinking water pipeline laid in his land without getting his permission. “Since the drinking water pipes laid in my land is obstructing my development work in the land, the drinking water pipes should be laid in some other place,” he said.

