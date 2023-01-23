Farmers seek compensation for withered paddy

January 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of farmers on Monday submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking compensation for their withered paddy.

In the petition submitted to the Collector, the farmers from Chinnamadan Kudiyiruppu near Eral said paddy had been raised on over 200 acres, all getting water from Sundapaaraikulam, Chettiyappankulam, Pillaiyarkulam and Vaagaikulam. When water in these irrigation tanks dried up due to poor northeast monsoon, water available in the wells in this area was used in a bid to save the standing crop.

“Now, water is neither available in the irrigation tanks nor in the wells. Hence, the standing paddy has started withering. Since crop insurance scheme had not been extended to our area, we could not insure the crop. Hence, the Collector should take steps for compensating the crop loss incurred by the Chinnamadan Kudiyiruppu farmers,” they said.

Congress functionary Machendran of Sawyerpuram submitted a petition seeking sealing of all deep borewells in the district as the overdrawing of water from these sources would create intense water scarcity across the district during ensuing summer.