Farmers seek compensation for paddy crop damaged in rain

A group of farmers, affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, petitioned the Collector here on Monday demanding proper compensation for farmers whose matured paddy crop was damaged in the recent rains.
The farmers brought samples of crop with them to the Collectorate to illustrate the extent of damage caused by the rain. The association’s district president, S.P. Ilangovan, said that paddy crop that was ready for harvest in a few days were extensively damaged in Madurai North, East and Melur blocks. “The crop was submerged in water due to the recent rains,” he added.
The farmers have borrowed extensively to cultivate paddy. “They had to spend around ₹35,000 per acre to raise paddy. But the unexpected damage caused by the monsoon has disheartened the farmers, who are clueless about how to address the issue,” said Mr. Ilangovan.
Hence, officials must conduct a field survey to study the extent of damage caused to paddy crop across the district and accordingly provide compensation to the farmers, he said.
