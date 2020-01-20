Farmers seek Collector’s intervention in functioning of DPCs

Members of Muthalaikulam Periyar Tank Ayacutdar Farmers’ Association made a representation to Collector T.G. Vinay regarding the operation of direct purchase centres in the district during the grievance redressal meeting held here on Monday.

M.P. Raman, president of the association, said that the centres, which were present in 175 locations across Madurai district, were functioning under political influence. “They do not accept paddy supplied by some farmers citing frivolous reasons. Although Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) is supposed to run the show, on most occasions, stooges of politicians make their way to these centres and cause problems,” he said.

Mr. Raman said that the centre in Nadumuthalaikulam had particularly been compromised and farmers in the area had been facing much trouble as appropriate price had not been given for their produce. “The Collector’s immediate intervention is needed. He must launch a district-wide enquiry into the matter,” he said.

Mr. Vinay said that though there had been allegations about unjust prices being fixed, employees of the TNCSC were usually vigilant and assessed the value of paddy based only on its quality.

“The DPCs in the district are usually established after we receive petitions from the farmers. We fix the location of the centre depending on paddy yield in the area. On occasions, we have come to know of cases where a few farmers do not completely dry their paddy in a bid to show more weight with the moisture content,” he said.

He had assigned officials to look into the issues, he added.