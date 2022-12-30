Farmers, residents petition Collector to stop setting up explosive unit on farm land

December 30, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Scores of farmers and residents of Vadakku Thathanaickenpatti in Palani Taluk petitioned Collector S. Visakan here on Friday demanding the intervention of the district administration in setting up an explosive unit on a farm land.

The petitioners alleged that the owners purchased the land and left it barren for three years before procuring documents from government officials who did not verify the land properly. They said that the raw materials were being procured from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and 80% of the work was complete.

They charged that there were no facilities nearby if any untoward incidents occur at the unit. They also said that the groundwater levels, health of the nearby farmlands and the rivers running along their area would be polluted if the unit was established and sought the Collector to stop the same.

Further, S. R. Rengamani, president of Dindigul Farmers’ Association petitioned the Collector to take action against offenders who are removing soil from free patta lands on around 20 acres which was issued to over 330 Adidravidar families in Eriyodu Town Panchayat in Vedasandur Taluk.

“The lands were not formally handed over to the beneficiaries for the past 10 years. The Revenue Inspector and Village Administrative Officer are also behind the soil theft,” he alleged. The Collector directed the Tahsildar concerned to swiftly take action in this regard and promised to inspect the spot soon.

Meanwhile, S. Fathima Rajendran, a farmer from N. Panjampatti in Athoor taluk said that the groundwater table has risen with good spells of rain this year. “But in the absence of proper open wells, storing the water for future use has become an issue. Hence, banks must sanction loans to farmers who want to renovate these wells at a low rate of interest,” he said.

He also sought for the district administration to absorb labourers enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to work in agricultural fields since the shortage of workers have led to farmers leaving acres of land barren.

Further, N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, reiterated for the fourth time the issue of a private party at the seasonal cattle market at Oddanchatram who has been demanding ₹250 for entry and exit against the ₹20 entry fee fixed by the Government and demanded concrete action against the private party.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.