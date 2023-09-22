Farmers reiterate their demand to declare Tirunelveli district as drought-hit

September 22, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Farmers, who have been hit hard by successive monsoon failures since June 2022 and consequently suffered crop failure during three seasons, have reiterated their demand to declare Tirunelveli district as drought-hit.

Raising the demand in the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held here on Friday, the farmers said that after a good northeast monsoon in 2021, they had been finding it difficult to irrigate their crops, particularly paddy, plantain, rain-fed crops and vegetables, due to continuous monsoon failures. After the southwest monsoon let down the district in June 2022, the northeast monsoon belied the farmers’ hopes in the same year. Again, the southwest monsoon left the district high and dry this year.

“All major reservoirs, including Papanasam and Manimuthar dams, have precarious storage level due to successive monsoon failures. Consequently, farmers have suffered huge crop loss. Hence, the district administration should recommend to the State government to declare Tirunelveli as drought-hit so that the affected farmers will get compensation for crop loss,” the farmers said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who chaired the meeting, replied that the Central government used to declare districts as ‘drought-hit’ based on rainfall pattern. Hence, the district administration, which had sent periodically the rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli district so far since 2022, would furnish the details for this October also as rainfall in that month would also be taken as a criteria for declaring a region drought-hit. “The farmers’ hardships and expectations are being conveyed to the State and Central governments,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

The farmers also wanted the government to fix basic procurement price for fruits and vegetables. Tomato, which was sold for ₹150 a kg till two months ago, was being sold for ₹10 a kg now, causing loss to the cultivators. Hence, the government should fix basic procurement price for fruits and vegetables.

Since Mr. Karthikeyan had to inaugurate a work to clear bushes along Pachchaiyar and attend another meeting ahead of the farmers’ meeting, he came to the meeting hall at 11.30 a.m. half an hour after it started. Till then Agriculture Department officials responded to the queries from farmers. Upset over this, the farmers left the meeting hall in a huff saying that the Collector should have been present right from the beginning of the meeting. Even as they were leaving the hall, Mr. Karthikeyan arrived and asked the farmers to return to their seats following which the meeting resumed.

The Collector handed over prizes to two winners of crop yield competition and planting of saplings.

