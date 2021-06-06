Farmers raise nurseries as water flows from Vaigai dam

The water release will continue for 120 days

Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigation of the first crop of the double-crop region has reached Kallandhiri in Madurai district.

After a gap of several years, water for irrigation of the first crop was released in the first week of June. It will irrigate 45,041 acres of the ayacut of Periyar irrigation system.

The water release will continue for 120 days. For the first 45 days, 900 cusecs of water will be released. Then, it will be released following a turn system.

Paddy farmers in the double-crop region have started raising nurseries in full swing. A few farmers have already raised nurseries using water from their wells.

R. Arul Prakasam, a farmer, said farmers were happy that water was released during the first week of June. He said most farmers were planning to raise paddy for a duration of 120 days.