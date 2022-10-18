Farmers protesting for restoration of damaged irrigation pipeline arrested in Chinnamanur

Farmers staging a road roko in Chinnamanur on Tuesday.

Over 170 farmers were arrested when they staged a road blockade on Uthamapalayam Road at Chinnamanur protesting against removal of pipelines laid by farmers for lift irrigation in Chinnamanur, on Tuesday.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordinator P.R. Pandian.

The agitators sought restoration of the pipeline which was pumping water from the bank of Mullaperiyar to irrigate around 2,500 acres of land located in raised areas of Muthulapuram, Vellaiyammalpuram, Odaipatti, Appipatti and Erasakkanaikanur.

The pipelines that were laid under highways road were removed for having laid without permission in one month.

Stating that the removal of the pipeline had lead to withering of standing crops, the farmers demanded its immediate restoration.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Pandian alleged that some influential politicians of the region had started to destroy the irrigation facility to farmland of farmers to further their self interest.

Stating that politics and power were meant only for the welfare of the common man, he said that some individuals were trying to stop the policy decision of the Government.

Leader of Cumbum Valley Farmers Association R. Narayanasamy was present.