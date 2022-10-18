Farmers protesting for restoration of damaged irrigation pipeline arrested in Chinnamanur

The Hindu Bureau Theni
October 18, 2022 18:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers staging a road roko in Chinnamanur on Tuesday.

Over 170 farmers were arrested when they staged a road blockade on Uthamapalayam Road at Chinnamanur protesting against removal of pipelines laid by farmers for lift irrigation in Chinnamanur, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordinator P.R. Pandian.

The agitators sought restoration of the pipeline which was pumping water from the bank of Mullaperiyar to irrigate around 2,500 acres of land located in raised areas of Muthulapuram, Vellaiyammalpuram, Odaipatti, Appipatti and Erasakkanaikanur.

The pipelines that were laid under highways road were removed for having laid without permission in one month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the removal of the pipeline had lead to withering of standing crops, the farmers demanded its immediate restoration.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Pandian alleged that some influential politicians of the region had started to destroy the irrigation facility to farmland of farmers to further their self interest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stating that politics and power were meant only for the welfare of the common man, he said that some individuals were trying to stop the policy decision of the Government.

Leader of Cumbum Valley Farmers Association R. Narayanasamy was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app