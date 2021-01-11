Farmers protest seeking DPC for paddy

‘Make private sugar mill pay ₹ 27 crore dues for farmers’

Rajapalayam

Members of various farmers associations staged a protest in front of the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture here pressing for a charter of demands, including immediate opening of direct purchase centres for paddy in Virudhunagar district.

The protest was led by Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, N.A. Ramachandra Raja, the protesters said that though harvesting of paddy that was delayed due to rain has started, the Government has not opened the DPCs.

“While the Government has promised to procure 71 kg of paddy for a minimum support price of ₹ 1,300, the traders were willing to pay only ₹ 1,100. Even that would not be paid immediately,” Mr. Ramachandra Raja said.

The State and Centre have not taken any steps to make private sugar mill pay ₹ 27 crore dues for the farmers pending for three years.

Similarly, no DPC has been opened by the Government to buy maize from farmers to ensure payment of MSP.

Stating that there were irregularities in spending of funds under ATMA scheme, the farmers sought an enquiry commission into the allegation.

The protesters also said that after the revelation of big scam in the PM-KISAN scheme, the officials have not paid the once-in-four-months instalment to the farmers.

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president, Vijayamurugan, and Coconut Farmers Association leader, Muthiah, were present.