Farmers protest non-release of water for irrigation; stage walkout at grievances meeting in Theni

November 17, 2023 - THENI

Protesting the non-release of water for irrigation in Thanthai Periyar canal, 18 canal and the PTR Canal near Uthamapalayam, the farmers’ from the region staged a demonstration and walked out of the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday.

Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana chaired the meeting held at the Collectorate in which senior officers including Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Anand, Joint Director (Agriculture) Dhanalakshmi and others participated.

As the meeting commenced, the farmers submitted a petition to the Collector and said that every year water would be released on October 1 for the single crop region which would benefit over 10,000 acres of land in Uthamapalayam, Bodinayakkanur and Theni taluks. Despite 45 days having gone (from Oct 1), as there was no sign of release of water, the farmers were disappointed as they could not proceed with the farming activities.

Even as some officials attempted to explain, the farmers staged a walkout led by Tamizhaga Desiya Vivasayigal Sangam (Theni district) Seeniraj. They told reporters that they were disappointed and as a last resort they had taken the decision to boycott the grievances redressal meeting. “When our major grievance has not been redressed, there was no point in attending the meeting,.” he added.

Rising water level

Farmers said that the Tamil Nadu government should ensure that the water storage level in Periyar dam was taken up to 142 feet. With the level nearing 133 feet (permissible level 142 ft) on Thursday evening, they hoped the storage level was enhanced to the permitted level by the apex court. Following widespread rain in the catchment areas and steady inflow, the farmers expressed happiness that it would help release water for irrigation.

Encroachment near Thevaram

A progressive farmer K. M. Abbas said that the district administration should evict encroachment along the waterbodies so that it would pave way for free flow of water to tail end fields. “A classic example of encroachment not being removed can be seen in T. Sindalaseri village near Thevaram, where the Udaikulam tank with a vast expanse of 68 acres was filled with all types of encroachment,’ he added.

