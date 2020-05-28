Madurai

Farmers protest move to withdraw free power

Condemning the Centre’s decision to withdraw free power to farming sector, members of Thamizh Vivasaayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Thursday.

Led by State president O.A. Narayanaswamy, the farmers raised slogans against the move that compels the State government to withdraw free power being given to agriculture now.

In a petition submitted in the Collector’s Office later, they said they were facing unprecedented situation owing to spiralling prices of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. Hence, withdrawal of free electricity would blow death knell to the industry.

Since it would wipe out their livelihood, the Centre’s ‘callous decision’ should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the farmers said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:13:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/farmers-protest-move-to-withdraw-free-power/article31697822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY