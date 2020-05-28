Farmers protest move to withdraw free power

Condemning the Centre’s decision to withdraw free power to farming sector, members of Thamizh Vivasaayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Thursday.

Led by State president O.A. Narayanaswamy, the farmers raised slogans against the move that compels the State government to withdraw free power being given to agriculture now.

In a petition submitted in the Collector’s Office later, they said they were facing unprecedented situation owing to spiralling prices of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. Hence, withdrawal of free electricity would blow death knell to the industry.

Since it would wipe out their livelihood, the Centre’s ‘callous decision’ should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the farmers said.