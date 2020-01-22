Farmers protest against land acquisition

DINDIGUL

Several farmers from Oddanchatram and surroundings laid siege to the office of the Tahsildar for land acquisition in the ongoing four laning project of Dindigul to Pollachi highway, here on Wednesday.

They alleged that the land is being acquired by force and for unjustifiably low prices and demanded that the government should compensate the farmers on a par with the market value.

G. Palanisamy, Oddanchatram taluk secretary of Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said that one square metre of land is quoted at ₹ 800 as per market value but the government is acquiring the land for less than ₹100 per square metre.

“Several farmers from the villages of Reddiyapatti, Arasapillaipatti, Veeralapatti, Kaveriammanpatti, Manjanayakkanpatti, Velarpatti, Chathirapatti and Palanikavundanpudur are standing to lose large tracts of agriculture land. The government should compensate them properly,” he said.

The 117.072-km stretch of the highway is being widened into a four-lane highway and is expected to reduce travel time between southern districts and the western districts.

However, farmers alleged that the Tahsildar for land acquisition has been measuring their lands forcefully without holding a dialogue with the farmers. Members of the CPI (M) district unit took part in the protest.