‘Farmers, potters can take top soil from irrigation tanks in Virudhunagar district’

Published - July 05, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and potters have been invited to take top soil and clay free of cost from select 283 irrigation tanks across Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the farmers and potters need to register themselves through tnesevai.tn.gov.in and get permission from the Tahsildar concerned.

The Government has identified 283 tanks which are qualified for taking the top soil.

Among them 49 tanks are in Watrap taluk. The number of tanks from where the top soil could be taken in each Taluk is: Sivakasi (11); Rajapalayam (44), Kariyapatti (16); Tiruchuli (47) and Virudhunagar (13): Sattur taluk (28); Srivilliputtur (46); Aruppukottai (17) and Vembakottai 12.

