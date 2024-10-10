ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers, potters can take free silt from 875 waterbodies in Thoothukudi district

Published - October 10, 2024 06:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Elambahavath has granted permission for taking alluvial soil free of cost from 875 waterbodies in the district for agricultural purposes and making earthenware.

In a statement, Mr. Elambahavath said farmers and potters, who are in need of silt, can take it from 215 irrigation tanks under Public Works Department and 660 tanks under the management of local bodies after getting proper permission. As 2,229 farmers and potters had submitted their applications, permission has been granted to 1,747 applicants by the tashildars concerned for taking silt.

The applicants should take the alluvial soil evenly from the dry waterbodies instead of digging deep in a particular place. Besides nourishing the fields and providing raw material for making earthenware, the silt taken from the waterbodies increases the water holding capacity of these waterbodies during the upcoming northeast monsoon.

“Since this exercise will be a win-win situation for both the official machinery and the agriculturists and the potters, we encourage them to get benefited under this scheme,” said Mr. Elambahavath.

