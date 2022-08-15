Farmers pledge to desilt waterbodies

Special Correspondent THENI
August 15, 2022 21:43 IST

Collector K.V. Muralidharan distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Independence Day celebrations in Theni on Monday.

A pledge to desilt tanks and ooranis by the farming community in Theni district under the Amrit Sarovar project marked the Independence Day celebrations. Collector K.V. Muralidharan, who unfurled the national flag marking the 76th Independence Day on Monday, took the guard of honour in the presence of Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre.

The Collector presented awards and certificate of merits to staff members from various departments

Speaking to farmers and the family members of freedom fighters at Koduvilarpatti panchayat, he appealed to the members to desilt tanks, which could conserve at least 10,000 cusecs of water. The officials from the Rural Development Department said that 67 tanks and ooranis were identified for desilting under Amrit Sarovar project.

Later in the forenoon, Mr. Muralidharan presided over a gram sabha meeting at Koduvilarpatti panchayat. The district administration had organised a community feast at the famous Gowmariamman Temple, Veerapandi, in which a large number of public also joined.

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy inspecting a parade in Sivaganga on Monday.

The Collector presented a cheque for ₹ 7.50 lakh with a citation to Rasingapuram panchayat, which was selected as best panchayat in the district.

In Sivaganga, Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy hoisted the national flag and gave away welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. The freedom fighters were honoured by the officials.

In Ramanathapuram, Collector Johny Tom Varghese presided over a gram sabha meeting at Pudupattinam in Tiruvadanai block with senior officials. Earlier, he took the salute and inspected a guard of honour as part of the I-Day celebrations.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The district administration presented awards to its best employees who had served in a commendable manner during COVID-19 pandemic period. The frontline workers were given meritorious certificates.

Some of the freedom fighters also recalled the struggle and sacrifices made by them during the pre-Independence and spoke on the visits of Mahatma Gandhi and other stalwart leaders responsible for the country’s freedom.

