Farmers’ plea to waive crop loans given in drought-hit Tirunelveli district

August 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Government should waive all crop loans given in the district as the farmers have suffered huge crop loss caused by successive monsoon failure in the district, the agriculturists said during the farmers’ grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Friday.

Raising this issue in the grievances redressal meet, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Perumbadaiyar said the farmers, after suffering crop loss in the ‘kar’ and ‘pisanam’ paddy seasons of 2022, had once again been staring at drought-like situation in Tirunelveli district after southwest monsoon let down the district this year also. Consequently, the farmers, who had lost three paddy seasons successively, were not in a position to repay the crop loans they had availed from the banks.

Considering this pathetic situation, the District Collector should recommend to the Tamil Nadu Government to waive the crop loans given to the farmers of Tirunelveli district, Mr. Perumbadaiyar said.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who was chairing the meeting, assured that he would explain situation prevailing in the district following the survey to be done jointly by various departments and recommend for crop loan waiver.

“However, crop loan waiver can be decided only by the State and the Central Governments,” the Collector said.

When the farmers once again raised the issue on the invasion of wild animals into the ranches to destroy the standing crops, Dr. Karthikeyan expressed disappointment over action taken by the forest department in this connection.

“The forest department representatives, who have promised in the past to help farmers in erecting solar fences to check the invasion of wild boars and deer, have not kept their promise. The forest officials are not even prepared to meet the farmers to listen to their problems they are facing from the wild animals. Hence, a farmers-forest officials meeting will be conducted in the first week of September to find an amicable solution to this everlasting issue,” Dr. Karthikeyan announced.

The Collector also asked the tahsildars to chair monthly meetings in respective taluks to discuss about the encroachments in water bodies and remove it immediately. “If the encroachments are made once again, file cases against the encroachers immediately,” the Collector instructed.

When the farmers expressed agony over the delay in giving crop insurance benefits to the black gram growers, Dr. Karthikeyan censured the insurance firm representatives and ordered them to settle the issue at the earliest.

After the Collector disbursed welfare measures, farmers of ‘Namathu Nambiyar River’ submitted a petition seeking the desilting of the channels taking water to the irrigation tanks.

Dr. Karthikeyan, in his inaugural address, said 498 farmers had lifted 1,18,018 cubic meter silt from 199 irrigation tanks under the control of Department of Rural Development to nourish their fields. Moreover, the Kodaimelazhagiyaan, Nadhiyunni, Kannadiyan and Palayam Channels were being desilted to ensure the flow of water up to the ranches in tail-end regions when water is released in from the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

The district that received only 22.97 mm rainfall in July last has recorded only 1.60 mm precipitation in August. The ‘kar’ paddy cultivation has been taken-up on only 2,289 hectares in the western parts of Tirunelveli district (in Ambasamudram taluk).

District Forest Officer Murugan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Joint Director of Agriculture Muruganandam were present.