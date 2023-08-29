Farmers’ plea to Corporation to keep cow dung on roadside to be used in fields

August 29, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of farmers from Thiruvannanathapuram near here have appealed to the Corporation to allow them to keep cow dung on a roadside spot until they use it in their fields.

In a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday, the farmers said they had heaped the cow dung on the roadside in Thiruvannanathapuram for the past 40 years to use the manure in their fields once a month. Now, the Corporation was threatening to remove it and take action against the farmers.

“Since the cow dung kept on the roadside does not disturb the locals or affect traffic in anyway, the Corporation should allow us to keep it in the same spot as we remove it periodically to use it in our farms,” S. Esakkimuthu of Puthu Theru in Thiruvannanathapuram.

Councillor M.K. Sharmila of Ward 34 submitted a petition seeking the removal of encroachments along Military Lane Road in Palayamkottai. “Besides encroaching upon about 20 feet of the road, the shops have kept their products in the drainage channels. Since the channels cannot be cleaned properly, the Corporation should remove the illegal structures along the busy road and the drainage channels and collect the expenses incurred in the exercise from the encroachers,” Ms. Sharmila said.

Members of ‘Nellai Viyabaarigal Sangam submitted a petition seeking relaying of Mela Maada Veethi Road in Tirunelveli Town. They said the blue metal dumped along the badly damaged road for the past several months was causing hardship to traders and the public. Hence, the Corporation should take steps for relaying the road at the earliest.

They also appealed to the Corporation to create a modern kitchen in the recently inaugurated ‘Trade Centre’ so that the public could use it to organise functions.

