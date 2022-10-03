Farmers’ plea for sale of petrol in plastic containers also

A group of farmers submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing to the Collector to give instructions to fuel stations across the district to sell petrol in plastic containers also, a group of farmers submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

The practice was banned by police across Tamil Nadu in the wake of increased Molotov cocktail attacks on properties of leaders of Hindu outfits.

The petitioners said sale of petrol in plastic containers was banned by police following recent increased petrol bomb attacks in various parts of the State. Since the police had instructed the fuel stations to strictly implement the ban, farmers who usually bought fuel in plastic cans could not get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the fuel stations were situated a few km away from their villages, they would go in bikes and buy petrol in containers for their farm vehicles. Following the ban, they had to take tractors and other farm vehicles to fuel stations for refuelling, which caused a lot of hardship. Hence, the Collector should instruct the fuel stations to sell petrol in plastic containers too, they said.

A group of senior citizens from Ambedkar Nagar in Kokkirakulam submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to disburse the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to them directly through money order instead of crediting the amount in their bank account. Since the beneficiaries had to take a bus or autorickshaw to withdraw the money, it should be disbursed to them through money order, they said.