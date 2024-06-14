GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ organisations condemn Kerala govt.’s move to construct new dam across Mullaperiyar

The protesters said Kerala govt.’s decision despite Supreme Court’s assertion that the dam was safe would amount to contempt of court and the T.N. govt. should start proceedings against the neighbouring State

Published - June 14, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam and farmers’ organisations staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday against Kerala government’s decision to build a new dam across Mullaperiyar.

Members of Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam and farmers’ organisations staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday against Kerala government’s decision to build a new dam across Mullaperiyar. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam, along with those from various other farmers’ organisations like Vaigai Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, staged a protest outside the Collector’s office here on Friday, condemning the Kerala government’s move to build a new dam across Mullaperiyar.

The protesters said the Kerala government filed an appeal with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests stating that Mullaperiyar dam was at the risk of collapse and that they would have to demolish it to build a new dam.

While the Supreme Court itself had deemed the dam safe for now, the Kerala government’s decision would amount to contempt of court and the Tamil Nadu government should start proceedings against Kerala for acting against the apex court.

The protesters said they wanted to know how Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was in alliance with the CPI(M) that was ruling Kerala, would protect Tamil Nadu’s rights over the dam, given that he had only expressed condemnation after the agenda of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting on in New Delhi May 28 was announced.

“The 2014 Supreme Court ruling had made it clear that Mullaiperiyar dam is still strong and that its water level can be raised to 152 feet. It shows the arrogance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to decide to demolish the old dam and build a new one,” they said.

“By that move the livelihood of a large number of farmers will be affected. Hence, we urge the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate with us and take necessary measures to supply water needed for irrigation,“ they said.

To protect the agricultural areas of Tamil Nadu and the State’s rights over Mullaperiyar dam, the protesters requested the Kerala government to reconsider its decision. If not, they said, they would demand the Tamil Nadu government to declare an economic embargo on Kerala.

Several individual farmers and activists too participated in the protest.

