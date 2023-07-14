ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers oppose TTDC’s adventure tourism project in Kavunji

July 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers from Mannavanur and Kavunji in Kodaikanal hills thronging the Collectorate in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Farmers of Kavunji in Kodaikanal hills put up a strong opposition to the proposal of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to set up an adventure sport facility in the eco-sensitive zone.

At a peace meeting chaired by Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi here on Friday, the farmers said the very attempt to take up construction on the grassland was in violation of Wildlife Protection Act. During several rounds of talks by the officials and Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, the farmers did not budge and stood their ground against the project.

The Collector appealed to the farmers to extend their cooperation for the project which would give an impetus to tourism in Kodaikanal hills. However, the farmers said that construction of the new infrastructure in the grassland would affect not only the grazing area but also groundwater.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the said land comes under an eco-sensitive area, the government should drop it and should not violate the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act,” a farmer, V. Ashokan, said. He wondered how the officials of the Forest Department remained silent on the proposal of commercial activities in the area, in contravention of Supreme Court directives.

“The forest officials were very harsh on the local people even when they go into the forest area in search of their cattle. But, now, they are keeping silent on this project,” he complained.

The farmers have already approached the High Court on this issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US