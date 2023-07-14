Farmers oppose TTDC’s adventure tourism project in Kavunji

July 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Farmers of Kavunji in Kodaikanal hills put up a strong opposition to the proposal of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to set up an adventure sport facility in the eco-sensitive zone.

At a peace meeting chaired by Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi here on Friday, the farmers said the very attempt to take up construction on the grassland was in violation of Wildlife Protection Act. During several rounds of talks by the officials and Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, the farmers did not budge and stood their ground against the project.

The Collector appealed to the farmers to extend their cooperation for the project which would give an impetus to tourism in Kodaikanal hills. However, the farmers said that construction of the new infrastructure in the grassland would affect not only the grazing area but also groundwater.

“Since the said land comes under an eco-sensitive area, the government should drop it and should not violate the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act,” a farmer, V. Ashokan, said. He wondered how the officials of the Forest Department remained silent on the proposal of commercial activities in the area, in contravention of Supreme Court directives.

“The forest officials were very harsh on the local people even when they go into the forest area in search of their cattle. But, now, they are keeping silent on this project,” he complained.

The farmers have already approached the High Court on this issue.