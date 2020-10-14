Farmers oppose setting up of solar power plant

Aruppukottai

Scores of farmers and villagers around Nandhikundu staged a road blockade on Virudhunagar-Kalkurichi highway near Mallankinaru protesting against an entrepreneur “attempting” to block supply channels and common pathway to farmlands on Wednesday.

The protest was led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Murugan. The farmers along with their tractors blocked the road.

“An individual from Dindigul has bought around 40 acres of land in the western side of Nandhikundu. He has proposed to set up a solar power plant which our farmers have been protesting for more than a month,” he said.

Stating that around 200 acres of farmland was behind the proposed power plant site, the villagers said that on fencing the land, their pathway to the farms and a temple would be blocked.

Besides, the waterway draining rainwater from Azhagiyanallur to Nandikundu tank and ooranis in Melathulukkankulam and Keezhathulukkanlukam would be blocked.

Aruppukottai Town Inspector of Police Balamurugan and Kariyapatti Tahsildar R. Dhanakumar held talks with the protesters.

“The entrepreneur has just submitted his application for setting up the power plant. We have advised him not to take up any construction till he gets his plan approved by the Nandhikundu panchayat,” the Tahsildar said.

All the six cement pipelines that were laid to construct a small culvert over a supply channel were removed.

Mr. Murugan said that a dispute over the land transaction within the 40 acres was pending in court.