Farmers oppose proposal to set up ethanol unit in Kariyapatti

Farmers have raised objections to setting up of an ethanol manufacturing unit proposed at Alangulam in Kariyapatti taluk.

This was echoed at the RDO-level farmers’ grievances redressal meeting, chaired by Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer P. Vallikannu on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Cauvery Vaigai Gundar Irrigation Farmers’ Federation president Ram Pandi objected to the ethanol unit proposed at Alangulam on Meenatchipuram-Mukkulam road.

He said that the unit would sink borewells to pump out 10 lakh litres of groundwater for operation of the unit. It would also release waste water into the water channel and the chemically-contaminated water would ruin 30 irrigation tanks.

It would also indirectly affect 500 borewells in the neighbouring villages and 5,000 acres of farmland. Consequently, 15,000 people living in some 40 villages would be affected. The contaminated water would also affect the cattle.

A farmer Janarathanan from Meenakshipuram complained that the officials were still resorting to conventional way of surveying land even as latest gadgets have come into use.

The farmers demanded that while updating the land records in villages, the names and other details of the patta holder should be uploaded without mistakes.