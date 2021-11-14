Farmers oppose move for long-term fishing rights

14 November 2021 19:29 IST

They fear curtailment of sluice operation for cultivation

Virudhunagar

Farmers have opposed a move by Fisheries Department to give long-term fishing rights in irrigation tanks for contractors.

“The interests of contractors involved in fish rearing clashes with those of farmers and often tempers rise between us with regard to release of water for crop cultivation,” said R. Muthiah, Virudhunagar district president of Tamil Nadu Coconut Farmers’ Association.

Agricultural operation in Virudhunagar district was predominantly through indirect irrigation – water stored in irrigation tanks and released through sluices.

When the Fisheries Department started to allow fish rearing in irrigation tanks, it was only for six months – after the farming season got over. “It was originally for catching the fish that naturally grow in the tanks. But, of late, the contractors leave hatchlings in the tanks and feed them with a motive of harvesting them,” Mr. Muthiah said.

In the process, the contractors assumed that they owned the entire tank, the sluices and their operation, he added.

Whenever the farmers needed last wetting to save their crops or get better yield, the contractors did not allow water release claiming that the fish required minimum water storage.

“Similarly, when we get ready for harvesting, the contractors unilaterally release the water in the nights and ruin the harvesting condition,” he added.

Srivilliputtur Block Farmers’ Welfare Association has petitioned Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy requesting him not to give the contractors five years.

“Even now, the contractors have the keys of the sluices and control their operations whereas it has to be done by the Public Works Department. If the contract is awarded for five years, the very purpose of irrigation tanks to store water and use them for agricultural purpose will be lost,” said association president T.A.S. Krishnan.

Virudhunagar district got water only for one season in a year and the new move would jeopardise even that opportunity for the farmers, Mr. Muthiah said.

Fearing a possible law and order issue, he appealed to the Collector to call off the tank auctioning scheduled for November 16.