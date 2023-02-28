Farmers of Ramanathapuram district can buy power tillers with subsidy: Collector

February 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

A sum of ₹38.25 lakh has been allotted to Ramanathapuram district as subsidy for farmers to buy power tillers under Kalaignarin All Villages Agriculture Integrated Development Villages and Anna Marumalarchi Scheme.

In a statement, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that small and marginal farmers, women and Adi Dravida farmers would get 50% subsidy (maximum of ₹1.19 lakh) and other farmers 40% subsidy (maximum of ₹85,000). While 36 power tillers had been allotted for general category and nine for Adi Dravida farmers.

The power tillers were being given at subsidised rates with the aim of providing benefits of big farmers to small, marginal and Adi Dravida farmers. Farmers belonging to villages under the Kalaignar All Villages Integrated scheme 2021-2022 could benefi and they need to produce land document, Aadhaar card, copies of their photograh and certificates obtained from Revenue Department.

Faremrs from Ramanathapuram, Tirupullani, Mandapam, R.S. Mangalam and Tiruvadanai blocks can approach Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Ramanathapuram whose office is located on the Collectorate premises. The official can be contacted over 98659-67063.

Farmers from Paramakudi, Nainarkoil, Mudhukulathor, Bogalur, Kamudhi and Kadaladi blocks can approach the AEE, Paramakudi, at Soukath Ali Street in Paramakudi (94861-79544).

Farmers can also get further details from the office of Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) on Collectorate premises. (04567-232493)