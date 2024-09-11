Farmers of Ramanathapuram asked to use Super Phosphate, NPK complex, instead of costly DAP

Ramanathapuram district administration has appealed to the farmers to go for cheaper and easily available Super Phosphate and NPK complex fertilizer instead of the imported and costly DAP for paddy crops.

In a statement, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that majority of the paddy farmers were using DAP as the basal application.

The cost of Phosphoric acid, the raw material for DAP, is on the rise in the global market and its domestic production of DAP is on the decline.

Hence, majority of the quantity of DAP is being imported and sold at a subsidised cost to the farmers.

Besides, the supply of DAP is delayed due to various reasons after being imported at the harbours.

In this background, farmers can use Super Phosphate and NPK complex as an alternative to DAP.

This will help the crop get the required primary nutrients like Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Pottasium. Besides, Super Phosphate contains 16% phosphorus along with additional sulphur and calcium, which are the secondary nutrients for the crop.

Since production of Super Phosphate is done domestically, its cost is cheaper.

When it is used as an alternative to DAP in growing groundnut, gingelley, sunflow and oil seeds, it would result in higher yield. Sulphur content is good for better yield in oil seeds.

The electrical conductivity caused by application of Super Phosphate is reduced when compared to that of DAP.

The Collector said that 1.60 ha of land would be brought under cultivation of paddy, millets, pulses, oil seeds and cotton in the current year.

The district administration has planned to make available 39,700 tonnes of fertilizers for the samba season.

The district has got a total of 9,007 tonnes of fertilizers, including 5,100 tonnes of urea, 1,495 tonnes of DAP, 109 tonnes of pottash and 2,205 tonnes of complex, 97 tonnes of Super Phosphate in the primary agricultural cooperative societies and all private fertilizer shops.

