Farmers of Rajapalayam asked to take steps to increase cotton yield

The Agriculture Department has advised farmers of Rajapalayam to nip the terminal portion of the main stem in cotton plants, in order to get increased yield.

Cotton has been raised on around 500 hectares of land in and around Rajapalayam and the standing crops were 30 to 70 days old.

“The plant will unnecessarily grow taller due to nitrogen-based fertilizers. This leads to pest attacks, and to avoid this, nipping the terminal portion of the main stem will help,” Assistant Director (Agriculture), Rajapalayam, Subbiah, said. Nipping the terminal portion will help in the growth of more side branches that would result in more flowers and cotton bolls and help in bursting of cotton bolls at the right time, he said.

For varieties with less than 160 days duration, the terminal portion of the main stem beyond the 15th node should be nipped between 75 to 80 days. For varieties and hybrids with more than 160 days duration, nipping should be done beyond the 20th node between 85 to 90 days. This will ensure growth of bigger cotton bolls.

Spraying of 2% DAP on the 45th and 75th day and naphthalene acetic 40 ppm during the budding state and again on 90th day should also be done. This will prevent shedding of bolls.

Magnesium deficiency often leads to reddening of bottom leaves, said Agriculture Officer, G. Dhanalakshmi. Eventually the reddened leaves would shed prematurely. To prevent shedding of leaves, 20 grams of magnesium sulphate and 10 grams of urea mixed in one litre of water should be sprayed at an interval of 15 days till reddening symptoms disappear, she said.

Farmers can get ₹300 per hectare subsidy from the Tamil Nadu Cotton Cultivation Mission.