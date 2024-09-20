Farmers object to acquisition of fertile farmlands for Food Park in Tiruchuli

Farmers have objected to taking over of fertile farmlands for setting up of Food Processing Park in Tiruchuli taluk at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting here on Friday.

A. Vijayamurugan of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam wondered why the government should go for acquisition of farm lands where cultivation was being taken up twice a year. Stating that the farmers were not ready to give up their land at any cost, Mr. Vijayamurugan said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had promised to look into the issue.

Chairing the meeting, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that industrial development was planned in the economically-backward area of Tiruchuli taluk. The food processing unit would generate jobs and also bring about economic development in the region. “While the western region of the district has seen good industrial development, the eastern region was underdeveloped. Land acquisition would be done through private negotiation and the farmers would get maximum compensation for their land as per the market value,” he added.

However, the farmer said that they were not against industrial development per se but only against taking over of fertile agricultural lands.

“Tiruchuli taluk has vast tracks of arid land which remain fallow for the past three to four decades. The industrial park could be set up on such lands,” he added.

District president of Cauvery-Vaigai-Kiruthumal-Gundar Irrigation Farmers Federation R. Rampandian complained that cooperative banks demanded surety for even minimum crop loan of ₹1 lakh. “Though NABARD has instructed that no surety should be demanded for minimum loan amount, the cooperative banks were making this demand which will not practically work for the farmers,” he said.

When he wanted this practice to be given up, the Collector said that he would take up the issue with the State government.

The farmers reiterated their demand of checking invasion of wild boar into farm lands. When they wanted assistance for putting up solar-powered electrical fence, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector Nachiarammal said that wrapping bright coloured saris on the fence would keep away the wild boars.

“When the wild animals were breaching the wired fence, how will the saris prevent them from invading,” one of the farmers wondered.

Agricultural Officer of Rajapalayam G. Mariappan said that a herbal solution, when sprayed, would save the crops from wild animals. “This has been proved successful at a farm in Seithur,” he said. A demonstration of the new practice would be held for farmers, he added.

