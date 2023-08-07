Farmers object to acquisition of farmland for proposed SIPCOT industrial estate in Oddanchathiram taluk

August 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Dindigul

A section of farmers objected to a proposal for setting up a SIPCOT industrial estate in Oddanchathiram taluk.

They have sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in giving up the project for which the Government has proposed to acquire 920 acres of farmland in Kallimanthayam, Devathoor and Sikkamanaickenpatti.

In their petition handed over to the district administration on Monday, the petitioners said that the Government had not held a public hearing on acquisition of land till date even as the works were under way.

Recalling that Mr. Stalin, during the West Zone Farmers’ conference held in Erode in February 2021, had promised that the Government would not acquire any land from the farmers without their consent

He had also assured that the Government would not implement any scheme against the wish of the the people.

The farmers said that they were involved in cultivating vegetables, herbs and shallots with the available groundwater for their livelihood.

Claiming that the local people did not face any unemployment problem, the farmers said that several industrial estates set up in the past like in Perunthurai, Ranipet and Cuddalore were causing environmental pollutions.

