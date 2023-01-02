Farmers near Ettayapuram demand drought relief

January 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Farmers from Perilovanpatti near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Monday appealed to the district administration to give them relief and also declare their habitations as drought-hit.

Submitting a petition at the weekly grievance meeting at the Collectorate, the farmers led by former president Kalirajan said that about 850 hectares of crop in the belt had suffered heavily due to failure of the northeast monsoon. “Only our block recorded the lowest rainfall in the entire district,” they claimed.

As a result, the crops such as paddy, corn and millet withered away. The farmers had taken crop insurance and with no water available in the ooranis and water bodies in their village, the crops could not be saved. The rainfed pockets turned bone dry, they said and appealed to the Collector to intervene immediately.

District Revenue Officer Kannibaran, who was in the chair, assured them that their grievance would be looked into.

Dhobi khana renovation

A group of dhobis led by Shanmugasundaram representing the district dhobis submitted a petition to the DRO. They said that since Thoothukudi district did not have water bodies, the then Chief Minister, Kamarajar, built a dhobikana (a place where the clothes can be washed and dried up) in 1957,.

The dhobikana required renovation.. In the meantime, a public park came up near the dhobikana and they could not dry the clothes, they said.

The members also sought revocation of the noon meal centre which was functioning within a primary school, which was meant for their children in the colony. It was suddenly closed down three years ago. They wanted it to be revoked immediately and also asked the government to take over the school.