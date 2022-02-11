Farmers move court seeking reopening of National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Alanganallur

Madurai

11 February 2022 21:56 IST

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Growers Association President N. Palanisamy filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking a direction to the State to restart the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in the district for sugarcane crushing.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy ordered notice to the State. The petitioner Palanisamy said due to drought and inadequate supply of water to the sugarcane growing areas in the region in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the yield had reduced in the past two crushing seasons, resulting in the temporary stoppage of the sugar mill.Apprehending that the mill would suffer a loss, the Workers and Management Officials were transferred to other cooperative mills and some employees were laid off.

For a cogeneration unit the government had allocated ₹ 100 crore. The members contributed ₹7 crore and 85 % of the work was completed in 2010, he said. Only 15 % of the work was to be completed and if the cogeneration unit was functional the mill would not suffer a loss. The Central government would allow an ethanol plant at the mill if the mill was operational, he said.

The sugarcane growers were encouraged to grow sugarcane and it was said that the mill would be reopened for crushing, he said. Believing that the sugar mill would be opened for the crushing, sugarcane was cultivated and a total yield of 65,000 tonnes of sugarcane was available for crushing. Due to copious rain in the region last year and adequate water supply, the yield and supply to the sugar mill was likely to be 3 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, he said.

The petitioner said that around ₹ 10 crore was required to reopen and operate the sugar mill. In 2021, he had sent several representations to the State, but no action was taken. A demonstration was also held for the early reopening of the sugar mill. The State should take necessary steps to reopen the National Cooperative Sugar Mills, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by three weeks.