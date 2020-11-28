‘Farmers misguided on laying UG gas pipeline’

Madurai

Persons with vested interests are misguiding the farmers against the laying of underground gas pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Kambur village in Melur block of Madurai district and the landowners are not directly opposing the gas pipeline, according to officials of IOCL.

K. Srinivas, Deputy General Manager of IOCL, Madurai, along with S. Saravanan, Deputy Collector, addressed mediapersons here on Saturday to explain the recent project undertaken by the IOCL in the region.

Mr. Srinivas said that the Central government was aiming to increase the usage of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) in the country.

D. Ajith Kumar, Manager (Constructions), IOCL, said that a project which envisages the supply of LNG from the IOCL's terminal at Ennore to other parts of the State is currently under way.

A pipeline which will run for around 1,425 kilometres will supply LNG from Ennore to Bengaluru; and also to Thoothukudi via Madurai.

In Madurai, the pipeline will be laid for 56 km across 26 villages in Melur and Madurai East blocks. Currently, work is under way in six villages in Melur block.

However, the farmers in Kambur village of Melur block protested against the laying of a gas pipeline in farmlands with fully grown paddy crop and chased contractors who came for digging trenches to lay the underground pipeline.

"The farmers were misguided that a road will be laid inside the farmlands and that wells would be constructed. We explained in detail to the farmers about the project and the safety standards that were followed in laying of the underground gas pipeline. But, a few people with vested interests are misdirecting the farmers," said Mr. Srinivas.

The IOCL had already laid a 680-km-long pipeline in 2005 from Manali to Kappalur in Madurai. The officials obtained a Right of Use for these lands by paying compensation in 2005. "The new gas pipeline will be laid along the existing pipeline and an enhanced compensation will be paid to the farmers this time too,” said Mr. Srinivas.

LNG is an environment friendly, less expensive and a safer alternative. Distribution of LNG through pipelines is a viable and economical option, he added.

“The pipelines are being laid by following the highest safety standards. There will be proper systems present to regularly undertake maintenance of the pipeline and to rectify issues immediately,” he added.