Virudhunagar

16 November 2021 19:45 IST

Farmers’ grievance redressal meeting would be held at the Virudhunagar Collectorate on November 19. A statement said that the monthly meeting, chaired by Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, would be held at 10.30 a.m. Farmers have been asked to participate in the meeting and air agriculture-related issues.

