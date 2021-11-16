Farmers’ grievance redressal meeting would be held at the Virudhunagar Collectorate on November 19. A statement said that the monthly meeting, chaired by Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, would be held at 10.30 a.m. Farmers have been asked to participate in the meeting and air agriculture-related issues.
Farmers’ meet on Friday
Special Correspondent
Virudhunagar,
November 16, 2021 19:45 IST
Special Correspondent
Virudhunagar,
November 16, 2021 19:45 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 7:46:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/farmers-meet-on-friday/article37523657.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story