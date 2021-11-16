Madurai

Farmers’ meet on Friday

Farmers’ grievance redressal meeting would be held at the Virudhunagar Collectorate on November 19. A statement said that the monthly meeting, chaired by Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, would be held at 10.30 a.m. Farmers have been asked to participate in the meeting and air agriculture-related issues.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 7:46:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/farmers-meet-on-friday/article37523657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY