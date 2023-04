Farmers’ meet at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Friday

April 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Farmers’ grievances redressal meeting would be held at the Virudhunagar district collectorate on April 21, Friday at 11 a.m., a statement said. Farmers can participate in the meeting, chaired by Collector V.P. Jayaseelan and raise farm-related issues. Farmers and officials have been asked to wear face masks and use sanitiser according to the COVID-19 SOP at the meeting. ADVERTISEMENT

