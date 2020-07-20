Farmers’ markets under scanner for COVID-19

Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan visiting the COVID-19 same collection camp at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi on Monday.

20 July 2020 21:29 IST

An intensified medical surveillance in place in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

Farmers’ markets and other market places, where public congregated in the district, had come in for a close scanner and an intensified medical surveillance, said Collector Sandeep Nanduri here on Monday.

With rising numbers of positive cases to COVID-19, he said that out of the 150 farmers from the farmers’ markets, who were screened a few days ago, 27 tested positive to the virus. Hence, he appealed to residents, who had been to the markets during the last five days, to quarantine themselves.

For the benefit of the people under the Corporation limits, the officials have opened five more fever camps thus taking the total number to 12. These camps would be open from morning till evening and people can walk in to give their samples.

“Instead of waiting till the last moment, the public, when they have a cold and cough, may approach the fever camps.”

As influenza-like illness cases were taking place, City Health Officer Arun Kumar advised the people to volunteer themselves for screening.

Going by the pattern of COVID-19 positive cases, the officials also said that apart from farmers’ markets in the district, it had also come to notice that markets too were a place which spread infection.

The Collector said that the district had kept ready 800 beds and another 800 would soon be in place. He also said that additional beds would be made available at Tiruchendur by 150 and Kovilpatti by 100. So far, 52,000 people have been screened for the COVID-19 in the district. The number of samples taken now was around 1,300 to 1,400 per day. Soon, it would be enhanced to 2,000 per day, Mr. Nanduri said.

The Collector, who inspected a fever camp at the Anna Nagar 10th street, along with Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jeyaseelan, appealed to the people to wear facemasks, use sanitizers and maintain physical distance, which were mandatory for breaking the virus.

For the next one week or so, thickly populated colonies would be closely monitored by the health department officials.

Apart from the markets in each ward under the Corporation limits, the officials have identified places, where people congregate in large numbers for buying home needs. The list of fever camps would be given publicity so that people can visit them. The Collector also said that the number of positive cases were rising and to contain it, the peoples’ support was important.

Later, the Collector held a review meeting with municipal officials from Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur, Sattankulam, Vilathikulam and advised them to screen people who had symptoms of the virus.