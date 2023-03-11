ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ markets guards, conservancy workers demand hike in wages

March 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

State general secretary C. Nedunchezhiyan addressing the meeting held at  Uzhavar Santhai campus in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Sandhai Paathukavalargal matrum Thuppuravu Paniyalargal resolved to demand a hike in their wages here on Friday.

The State-level meeting held at Uzhavar Santhai in N.G.O. Colony was chaired by its State president S. Marimuthu.

State general secretary Nedunchezhiyan noted that the first farmers’ market were introduced 22 years ago by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Nagar in Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are over 720 conservancy workers and security guards working in 179 farmers’ markets across the State on contract-basis. There are three security guards and a conservancy worker in every market. They are paid a monthly salary of ₹5,000 which is evidently inadequate in today’s rising economy,” he added.

The members resolved to submit a request to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to increase the slab of the daily wage and be paid through the district administration.

The budget report was presented by its State treasurer P. Pakkirisamy. State executive committee member M. Anand, State vice president M. Easwaran and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US