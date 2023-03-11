Farmers’ markets guards, conservancy workers demand hike in wages

March 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Sandhai Paathukavalargal matrum Thuppuravu Paniyalargal resolved to demand a hike in their wages here on Friday.

The State-level meeting held at Uzhavar Santhai in N.G.O. Colony was chaired by its State president S. Marimuthu.

State general secretary Nedunchezhiyan noted that the first farmers’ market were introduced 22 years ago by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Nagar in Madurai.

“There are over 720 conservancy workers and security guards working in 179 farmers’ markets across the State on contract-basis. There are three security guards and a conservancy worker in every market. They are paid a monthly salary of ₹5,000 which is evidently inadequate in today’s rising economy,” he added.

The members resolved to submit a request to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to increase the slab of the daily wage and be paid through the district administration.

The budget report was presented by its State treasurer P. Pakkirisamy. State executive committee member M. Anand, State vice president M. Easwaran and others were present.