HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ markets guards, conservancy workers demand hike in wages

March 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
State general secretary C. Nedunchezhiyan addressing the meeting held at  Uzhavar Santhai campus in Dindigul on Friday.

State general secretary C. Nedunchezhiyan addressing the meeting held at  Uzhavar Santhai campus in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Sandhai Paathukavalargal matrum Thuppuravu Paniyalargal resolved to demand a hike in their wages here on Friday.

The State-level meeting held at Uzhavar Santhai in N.G.O. Colony was chaired by its State president S. Marimuthu.

State general secretary Nedunchezhiyan noted that the first farmers’ market were introduced 22 years ago by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Nagar in Madurai.

“There are over 720 conservancy workers and security guards working in 179 farmers’ markets across the State on contract-basis. There are three security guards and a conservancy worker in every market. They are paid a monthly salary of ₹5,000 which is evidently inadequate in today’s rising economy,” he added.

The members resolved to submit a request to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to increase the slab of the daily wage and be paid through the district administration.

The budget report was presented by its State treasurer P. Pakkirisamy. State executive committee member M. Anand, State vice president M. Easwaran and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.