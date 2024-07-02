Farmers learn water management techniques

The Department of Agriculture conducted a four-day training programme for farmers at Water Management Centre at Vinayagapuram in Madurai last week.

Agriculture officials and technical experts from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University covered topics such as water management, pest management, disease management and chemical management. The farmers were detailed on effective utilisation of irrigation water to get maximum yield of their crop.

K. Kannan, Seed Certification Officer, said the topics covered were: natural farming and its importance; four pillars of natural farming such as Beejamrit (a technique of seed treatment from locally available ingredients, including local desi cow urine and cow dung), Jeevamrit (organic fertilizer prepared by fermenting the mixture of cow/buffalo dung and urine), Mulching (act of covering the soil with mulches such as bark, wood chips, leaves and other organic materials to preserve moisture and improve the condition of the soil).

“Pest and disease management and weed management techniques using organic concoctions in various crops were briefed to them. Further, certified seed production techniques like seed farm registration, varietal selection for seed production, seed farm inspection, rogueing methodologies, proper seed crop harvesting, scientific method of seed drying, processing and tagging techniques were also explained,” he said.

Mr. Kannan said about 30 farmers from all the blocks would be selected by the block level agricultural officials. “Based on the farmers’ needs, they would be selected for each session of the training programme,” he added .

M. Karthick from T. Kallupatti, a coconut farmer, a participant, crop management techniques explained at the programme was useful. “As I am into farming for only two years, I am not well-versed in maintaining coconut trees. Some of the techniques like drip irrigation, though we practise regularly, are hard for us to get full benefits. So, such training programmes will help us update ourselves about the latest farming techniques,” he added.