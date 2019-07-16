Farmers’ leader prevented from visiting Pottipuram

Farmers’ association State coordinator PR Pandian charged that he was prevented by the police from visiting Pottipuram here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pandian, who has been campaigning against the neutrino project, said that from Tuesday morning he had been receiving calls from the police stating that he should not visit Pottipuram.

Even as he was approaching the Muthallaman Temple in Pudukottai village, his vehicle was stopped.

The police, he said, were clearly instructed to prevent him from going beyond the point. Even though he assured them that he was not going there to stage a demonstration but was going to visit some people, he was prevented from continuing his journey.

He pointed out that after the announcement was made in the Lok Sabha last week that the Centre had given its nod for the neutrino project, the people were apprehensive that the environment may be polluted.

Already, many districts in Tamil Nadu were experiencing drought and such projects may complicate things further, he said.

The State government had the responsibility to spell out its stand and with the Assembly session under way, the Chief Minister should address the issue immediately.

Moreover, as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hailed from Theni district he was accountable to the people and Mr. Pandian demanded an explanation from the AIADMK leader on this crucial issue.

People, particularly, the farmers from Pottipuram, Ramakrishnapuram and Pudukottai villages were keeping their fingers crossed.

With the south west and north east monsoon not providing copious rain, the western ghats had lost its sheen. Under such circumstances, the proposed INO project may damage the natural resources and only contribute to the woes of the farmers, he said and urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene immediately.