Farmers lay siege to Collectorate as forest department evicts them citing HC order

THENI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam laid a siege to the Collectorate on Thursday urging the State government to stop Forest Department officials from preventing them from grazing ‘ malai madugal’ in Kadamalai-Mailai block and appeal in the Supreme Court against a High Court order.

Speaking to reporters, its State secretary Shanmugam said that the people in these habitations have been grazing in the hilly terrain for their livelihood for several years. Expressing disappointment over the judgement, they urged the government to appeal in the Supreme Court and get them justice at the earliest.

In a bid to draw the attention of the district administration, its members planned to assemble with their cattle on Thursday. Many villagers from Kadamalaikundu, Veerapandi, Vadugapatti and other locations started coming towards Theni with their cattle. However, the police intervened when there were heated arguments.

Finally, the authorities allowed them to go without their cattle. Around 500 people reached the Collector’s office in vans, Mr. Shanmugam said and added that they would intensify the agitation.

However, revenue officials said that the Forest Department executed the court order after giving ample time for the people to vacate from the forests. They had decided to evict the encroachers for multiple reasons including safety of the people.