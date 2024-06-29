Farmers keeping their fingers crossed as Thovalai channel repair work gets delayed

The release of water for irrigation in the Thovalai channel in Kanniyakumari district, which feeds the Radhapuram channel in Tirunelveli district, is unlikely this season because of the delay in completing the repair work, officials said on Saturday.

Close to 17,000 acres of cultivable land situated in the two districts are irrigated by the Thovalai channel and reached Radhapuram channel and a little over 100 tanks situated in the two districts benefited.

Built in 1968 at Nilapaarai in Kanniyakumari district, it was planned to take the water through 28.8 km. Every year, the water would be released around June 15 and it would continue till March. On an average, 150 cusecs of water would be released in the channel. As and when the storage reaches 1,300 mcft in Kanniyakumari dams, including Pechiparai, the water would be released into the channel.

The Water Resources Department officials said they had received ₹1.40 crore funds for carrying out the repair spotted at Thuvachi in Kanniyakumari district. The widespread rain in the area hampered the civicl work, the officials said and added that they could not estimate when the repair would be completed. In the event of water not being released in the channel, agricultural operations would be affected. There could even shortage of potable water.

Blaming the officials for poor planning, farmers’ associations in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts said more than 20,000 farmers depended on channels for carrying out irrigation. They hoped the Collectors convened meetings and inspected the repair work. At least by mid-July, if they released water, it would be helpful, they added.

