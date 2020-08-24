Farmers invited to raise fodder with subsidy

Department of Animal Husbandry has invited farmers to raise fodder under State Fodder Development Scheme.

A statement said that a target of 350 acres for raising green fodder under lift irrigation has been planned. The farmers would get seeds and fertilizer as subsidy under the scheme. Beneficiary farmer should have at least two milch animals and a minimum of 25 cents of land either owned or on lease.

Under rain-fed irrigation, the department has a target to raise cholam or red cow peas on 300 acres. Seeds would be provided with 100% subsidy, the statement said.

In order to encourage commercial production of green fodder, farmers and rural youth are invited to raise green fodder on 50 acres under guaranteed purchase scheme for which all agricultural inputs would be provided as subsidy. The scheme was also aimed to provide self employment.

The department was also offering 100 numbers of grass cutters with a 75% subsidy to farmers.

The Department also had a scheme to raise fodder on grazing land through village panchayats. The fodder thus raised would benefit poor farmers.

Those farmers interested to raise fodder under these schemes should approach the Assistant Veterinarian, and apply with name, address, Aadhar number, survey number of land and details of animals in possession for registration.

A 30% reservation is provided in all the schemes, the statement said.