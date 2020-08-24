Farmers invited to raise fodder with subsidy

Department of Animal Husbandry has invited farmers to raise fodder under State Fodder Development Scheme.
A statement said that a target of 350 acres for raising green fodder under lift irrigation has been planned. The farmers would get seeds and fertilizer as subsidy under the scheme. Beneficiary farmer should have at least two milch animals and a minimum of 25 cents of land either owned or on lease.
Under rain-fed irrigation, the department has a target to raise cholam or red cow peas on 300 acres. Seeds would be provided with 100% subsidy, the statement said.
In order to encourage commercial production of green fodder, farmers and rural youth are invited to raise green fodder on 50 acres under guaranteed purchase scheme for which all agricultural inputs would be provided as subsidy. The scheme was also aimed to provide self employment.
The department was also offering 100 numbers of grass cutters with a 75% subsidy to farmers.
The Department also had a scheme to raise fodder on grazing land through village panchayats. The fodder thus raised would benefit poor farmers.
Those farmers interested to raise fodder under these schemes should approach the Assistant Veterinarian, and apply with name, address, Aadhar number, survey number of land and details of animals in possession for registration.
A 30% reservation is provided in all the schemes, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath