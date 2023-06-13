Farmers invited to produce green fodder with subsidy in Virudhunagar district

June 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Department of Animal Husbandry has invited farmers to produce green fodder with subsidy under the Integrated Fodder Development Programme 2023-24.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, said that green fodder was indispensable for milk production and there was huge gap between its demand and supply. Under the scheme, Virudhunagar district has been given a target of producing 90 acres of green fodder.

Cattle farmers who have coconut, horticultural crops with drip irrigation, can go for cultivation of green fodder for half acre to one hectare.

They can cultivate maize, multicut sorghum, vlimasal varieties of green fodder as inter-crop. The farmers would be given ₹ 3,000 an acre and ₹ 7,500 a hectare towards maintenance of the crops for three years.

Priority would be given to small and marginal farmers, and those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from villages benefited under Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme.

Thirty per cent of the beneficiaries would be from the SC, ST communities, the statement said.

Interested farmers can approach the respective Assistant Veterinary Officer and submit their applications by June 20.