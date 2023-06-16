ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Virudhunagar to be given free palmyra seeds, seedlings

June 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Horticulture has invited farmers of Virudhunagar district to get 48,000 palmyra seeds and 250 palymyra saplings to be distributed with full subsidy.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that the seeds and saplings would be distributed under Palmyra Development Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Virudhunagar district had the conducive soil and climatic conditions for cultivating palymra treets, he said in order to increase the coverage of palmyra, the seeds and saplings were being distributed.

Farmers can sow/plant them on the bunds of their agricultural fields.

Farmers who already have palmyra trees and were members of Primary Palm Jaggery Cooperative Societies would be given assistance for setting up sheds for manufacturing palm-based products.

Each unit would be given ₹50,000 with a subsidy of 50%.

For the farmers who have licence to climb palm trees, ₹4,500 would be given for buying equipments for climbing up trees and harvesting the fruits.

Farmers and palmyra workers who are interested to get the benefits can approach the Office of Assistant Director of Horticulture or apply thorugh Uzhavan App or tnhorticulture.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US