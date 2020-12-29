Farmers in Sivaganga district look to relief from TN government for damaged crops

SIVAGANGA

29 December 2020 16:07 IST

While farmers in Illayankudi block have lost their crops due to water logging, farmers in Manamadurai block are not receiving enough water from the Vaigai

Farmers from Manamadurai block in the district have complained about the attitude of some Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, which has resulted in poor water release from the Vaigai to the tail-end areas, for irrigation purposes.

The farmers said the PWD promised them it would provide 45 cusecs of water, but hardly 15 cusecs had reached the tail-end so far. Despite their pleading to clear encroachments in the channels, official apathy had led to a bone dry situation, they claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, farmers in Illayankudi block have complained that the water-logging in their fields, where they have grown chilly and paddy, had resulted in a total loss of crops. A farmer in Muthuramalingapuram said that for over five years, the villages in the block had no water. Hence, they could not carry out farming. Only this year, the farmers raised crops on close to 500 hectares in Salaigramam, Suriname and other surrounding pockets after good rainfall. When the standing crops were waiting to be harvested, Cyclone Burevi’s influence resulted in continuous rain in the belt. As a result, water logging in the field led to damage of the crops.

The farmers have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy who promised to take action and also inspect the damaged fields soon.

Meanwhile, PWD engineers said that the water for irrigation to Manamadurai block was being supplied on a ‘turn’ basis. Under the Kudimaramathu scheme, tanks and Ooranis in the block were taken up and desilted, they said.