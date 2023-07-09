July 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Ramanathapuram district administration has invited farmers to take up organic farming for which ₹52.30 lakh subsidy has been allocated for the district.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, said that a target of 300 hectare (ha.) has been fixed for farmers groups and 140 ha. for individual farmers to go for farming without chemical fertilizers under Traditional Agriculture Development Scheme for the year 2023-24.

Farmers from one or more than one village can form a group with a minimum of 20 members covering a 20 ha. The group would be given ₹16,500 subsidy towards inputs for the first year. The subsidy for the second and third year would be ₹17,000 and ₹16,500. The total subsidy would be ₹50,000 for thre years.

For individul farmers, who are not beneficiary under any other scheme, they would get ₹2,000 per ha in the first year towards registration under Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department.

In the second year and third year, they would get ₹2,000 subsidy.

Farmers in Ramanathapuram district have been encouraged to take up barnyard (kuthiraivali) cultivation and also traditional paddy varieties like Mappilai Samba, Sigappu Kavuni and Poongar.

Interested farmers can join the scheme through the Uzhavan App. They can also approach the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture, the statement said.